Travelzoo (TZOO) Earning Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media coverage about Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) has trended positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Travelzoo earned a media sentiment score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the information services provider an impact score of 46.2032525224626 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NASDAQ TZOO remained flat at $$7.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 4,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,620. The stock has a market cap of $87.85, a PE ratio of 88.13 and a beta of 0.83. Travelzoo has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $11.25.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The information services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $27.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 million. Travelzoo had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS.

Travelzoo announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 5th that allows the company to buyback 500,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 42,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total transaction of $298,325.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo, formerly Travelzoo Inc, is a media commerce company. The Company informs over 28 million members in Asia Pacific, Europe and North America, as well as various Website users, about the travel and entertainment deals available from a range of companies. The Company operates through three segments: Asia Pacific, Europe and North America.

