Triangle Capital Co. (TCAP) Receives $14.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Triangle Capital Co. (NYSE:TCAP) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.40.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TCAP shares. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Triangle Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. National Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Triangle Capital in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triangle Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS upgraded shares of Triangle Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Triangle Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Triangle Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Triangle Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Triangle Capital by 176.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,453 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Triangle Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triangle Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. 45.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Triangle Capital stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.09. 343,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,348. The firm has a market cap of $542.68, a PE ratio of -19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.80. Triangle Capital has a twelve month low of $8.91 and a twelve month high of $19.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 43.15 and a current ratio of 43.15.

Triangle Capital (NYSE:TCAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $31.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.85 million. Triangle Capital had a negative net margin of 23.29% and a positive return on equity of 10.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. analysts predict that Triangle Capital will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 13th. Triangle Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -210.52%.

About Triangle Capital

Triangle Capital Corporation is an internally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company is a specialty finance company that provides customized financing to lower middle market companies located primarily in the United States. The Company’s investment objective is to seek attractive returns by generating current income from its debt investments and capital appreciation from its equity-related investments.

