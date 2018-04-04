TrickyCoin Market Capitalization Tops $0.00 (TRICK)

TrickyCoin (CURRENCY:TRICK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. TrickyCoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $1.00 worth of TrickyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrickyCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, TrickyCoin has traded 9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Particl (PART) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00139110 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00019552 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000130 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000526 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000060 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000944 BTC.

PIECoin (PIE) traded up 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Iconic (ICON) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001180 BTC.

About TrickyCoin

TrickyCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. TrickyCoin’s official Twitter account is @TrickyCoin.

TrickyCoin Coin Trading

TrickyCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not currently possible to buy TrickyCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrickyCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrickyCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

