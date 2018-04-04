TriMas (TRS) Now Covered by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TRS. BidaskClub upgraded TriMas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. ValuEngine upgraded TriMas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank set a $29.00 target price on TriMas and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriMas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of TriMas in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.33.

Get TriMas alerts:

Shares of TRS stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.27. 10,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,154.54, a PE ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.77. TriMas has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $28.85.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $195.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.36 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.79%. TriMas’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. analysts forecast that TriMas will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in TriMas by 114.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in TriMas in the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in TriMas in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in TriMas in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in TriMas in the third quarter valued at about $228,000.

WARNING: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/trimas-trs-now-covered-by-analysts-at-bmo-capital-markets.html.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Packaging, Aerospace, Energy, and Engineered Components. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures industrial closure products, including steel drum and plastic enclosures, plastic drum closures, and plastic pail dispensers and plugs; and specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets, as well as specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars, and dispensing pumps for the food and beverage markets.

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.