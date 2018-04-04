Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Director Sells $12,100.00 in Stock

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Director Jason T. Adelman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $12,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TRT opened at $5.59 on Wednesday. Trio-Tech International has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $8.47.

Get Trio-Tech International alerts:

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.55 million for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 6.40%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Trio-Tech International by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 76,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trio-Tech International by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trio-Tech International during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trio-Tech International by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 329,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 116,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Trio-Tech International by 232.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 75,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 52,539 shares in the last quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Director Sells $12,100.00 in Stock” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/trio-tech-international-trt-director-jason-t-adelman-sells-2000-shares-of-stock-updated.html.

Trio-Tech International Company Profile

Trio-Tech International (Trio-Tech) is engaged in providing third-party semiconductor testing and burn-in services primarily through its laboratories in Southeast Asia. The Company operates its business in four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution and Real Estate. The Company operates in the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and China.

Receive News & Ratings for Trio-Tech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trio-Tech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.