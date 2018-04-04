Insider Selling: Trio-Tech International (TRT) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Director Jason T. Adelman sold 3,000 shares of Trio-Tech International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.76, for a total value of $17,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TRT opened at $5.59 on Wednesday. Trio-Tech International has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $8.47.

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $10.55 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Trio-Tech International in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trio-Tech International by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Trio-Tech International by 232.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 75,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 52,539 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Trio-Tech International by 4.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 76,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trio-Tech International by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 329,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 116,880 shares during the last quarter.

About Trio-Tech International

Trio-Tech International (Trio-Tech) is engaged in providing third-party semiconductor testing and burn-in services primarily through its laboratories in Southeast Asia. The Company operates its business in four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution and Real Estate. The Company operates in the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and China.

