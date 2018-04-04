California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,699 Shares of TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187,500 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of TripAdvisor worth $6,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRIP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,284,829 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $354,417,000 after acquiring an additional 386,662 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 10,279,727 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $416,637,000 after acquiring an additional 283,336 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion lifted its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 6,851,065 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $277,674,000 after acquiring an additional 585,879 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,284,998 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $254,731,000 after acquiring an additional 135,568 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,439,465 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $84,064,000 after acquiring an additional 592,258 shares during the period. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRIP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TripAdvisor from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of TripAdvisor in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of TripAdvisor in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. TripAdvisor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.15.

In other news, insider Dermot Halpin sold 26,313 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $1,118,039.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 9,457 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $378,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $40.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. TripAdvisor has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $50.95. The stock has a market cap of $5,436.98, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.83.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The travel company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.12 million. TripAdvisor had a positive return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that TripAdvisor will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

TripAdvisor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 14th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the travel company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. The company operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. Its travel platform aggregates reviews and opinions of members about destinations, accommodations, activities and attractions, and restaurants, which enables users to research and plan their travel experiences, as well as book hotels, flights, cruises, vacation rentals, tours, activities and attractions, and restaurant reservations on its site or mobile app, or on the site or app of travel partner sites.

