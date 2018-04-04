Trollcoin Price Down 16.7% Over Last Week (CRYPTO:TROLL)

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Trollcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Trollcoin has traded down 16.7% against the dollar. Trollcoin has a total market capitalization of $631,842.00 and approximately $147.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SaluS (SLS) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00609862 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006301 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004126 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000606 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00098227 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002678 BTC.

About Trollcoin

TROLL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 7th, 2014. Trollcoin’s total supply is 571,741,049 coins. Trollcoin’s official website is trollcoinbase.com. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase.

Trollcoin Coin Trading

Trollcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade. It is not currently possible to buy Trollcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trollcoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trollcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

