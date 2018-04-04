TrueCar, Inc. (TRUE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) will announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TrueCar’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.05. TrueCar posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TrueCar will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TrueCar.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 8.70% and a negative net margin of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $83.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

TRUE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TrueCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase lowered TrueCar from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Stephens set a $18.00 target price on TrueCar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on TrueCar in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TrueCar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of TrueCar during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TrueCar during the 4th quarter worth $18,603,000. Harvest Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of TrueCar during the 4th quarter worth $10,686,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 990,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,094,000 after acquiring an additional 342,214 shares during the period. Finally, Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 16,474,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,511,000 after acquiring an additional 233,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUE traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.52. 1,645,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,943,344. TrueCar has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $21.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.16, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.41 and a quick ratio of 6.41.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

