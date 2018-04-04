TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Upgraded at BidaskClub

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, March 20th.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Sandler O’Neill set a $10.00 target price on TrustCo Bank Corp NY and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from $7.25 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

NASDAQ TRST traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.50. 250,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,672. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $9.70. The stock has a market cap of $814.20, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.03.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 23.03%. The business had revenue of $43.54 million during the quarter.

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, Director Gennaro Dennis A. De purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.80 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 102,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,064. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 267,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 12,480 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 36,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 13,420 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 945,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,415,000 after acquiring an additional 204,471 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 930,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,468,000 after buying an additional 247,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 425,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after buying an additional 23,973 shares during the last quarter. 61.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Upgraded at BidaskClub” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/trustco-bank-corp-ny-trst-upgraded-to-buy-at-bidaskclub-updated-updated.html.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.