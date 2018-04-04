Trustmark (TRMK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Trustmark Corporation is a multi-bank holding company. Its primary business activities are conducted through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Trustmark National Bank and Trustmark National Bank’s wholly-owned nonbanking subsidiaries, Trustmark Financial Services, Inc. and Trustmark Insurance Agency, Inc. Trustmark National Bank accounts for substantially all of the assets and revenues of the company. “

Get Trustmark alerts:

TRMK has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Trustmark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Hovde Group set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Trustmark and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Trustmark to $33.00 and set an average rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Trustmark from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens reissued a hold rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Trustmark in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Trustmark has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Shares of Trustmark stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.76. 68,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,700. The stock has a market cap of $2,082.16, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.03. Trustmark has a 12-month low of $28.16 and a 12-month high of $35.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $153.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.80 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 8.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Trustmark will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRMK. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Trustmark in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Trustmark by 1.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 289,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Trustmark by 17.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 8,774 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Trustmark by 0.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 206,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 6.1% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 87,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. 63.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Trustmark (TRMK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/trustmark-trmk-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-hold.html.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.