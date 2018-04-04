Tupperware Brands (TUP) Reaches New 1-Year High and Low at $46.00

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) reached a new 52-week high and low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $46.00 and last traded at $47.16, with a volume of 268004 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.01.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. ValuEngine cut Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Tupperware Brands from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Tupperware Brands from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Tupperware Brands from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Tupperware Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.14.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2,398.40, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.07, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $588.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.99 million. Tupperware Brands had a positive return on equity of 160.65% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. Tupperware Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. research analysts expect that Tupperware Brands will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 19th. Tupperware Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.20%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the third quarter worth $102,000. Ffcm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 1,021.1% during the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Tupperware Brands (TUP) Reaches New 1-Year High and Low at $46.00” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/tupperware-brands-tup-reaches-new-1-year-high-and-low-at-46-00.html.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.