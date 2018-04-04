Westside Investment Management Inc. Has $157,000 Holdings in Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Westside Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,370 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Twitter by 245.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 26,237 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 18,645 shares during the last quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac increased its holdings in Twitter by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac now owns 356,548 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,561,000 after buying an additional 60,874 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Twitter in the fourth quarter worth approximately $960,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Twitter by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,041,480 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $49,016,000 after buying an additional 424,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Twitter by 4.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 739,306 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,472,000 after buying an additional 28,504 shares during the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twitter alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TWTR shares. Aegis upgraded Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Twitter from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Twitter from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.51.

In other Twitter news, Director Evan Clark Williams sold 18,347 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $409,688.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,254,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,353,502.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Vijaya Gadde sold 15,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total value of $349,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,264,067 shares of company stock valued at $72,713,721. 9.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $27.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21,783.74, a P/E ratio of 459.00, a PEG ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.86. Twitter Inc. has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 9.12 and a quick ratio of 9.12.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The social networking company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $731.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.12 million. Twitter had a positive return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Twitter Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/twitter-inc-twtr-stake-lowered-by-westside-investment-management-inc-updated-updated.html.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.