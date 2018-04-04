Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 560,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 1.81% of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares worth $6,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 546.1% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 89,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 75,310 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 300.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 695,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,539,000 after purchasing an additional 522,268 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 66.2% in the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 43,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 17,250 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $951,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 144,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 27,724 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares stock opened at $12.21 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $19.56.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0151 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 20th.

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

