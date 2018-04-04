Two Sigma Advisers LP Invests $7.45 Million in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Stock

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 118,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,449,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.42% of Herc as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HRI. SG Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Herc by 283.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 340,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,304,000 after purchasing an additional 251,552 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herc during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,038,000. Shellback Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Herc during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,840,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herc during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,455,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Herc by 228.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 104,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,523,000 after purchasing an additional 72,509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Herc alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on HRI. ValuEngine raised Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Northcoast Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Herc in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Herc from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Herc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Herc in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Herc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of Herc stock opened at $63.80 on Wednesday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.27 and a 52 week high of $72.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,753.94, a PE ratio of -199.38 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The transportation company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.18). Herc had a net margin of 9.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $491.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/two-sigma-advisers-lp-invests-7-45-million-in-herc-holdings-inc-hri-updated.html.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.