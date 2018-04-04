Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 14,600 Shares of First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its position in shares of First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 246,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.18% of First Hawaiian worth $7,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in First Hawaiian in the third quarter worth $210,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 55.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 179,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,433,000 after buying an additional 64,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 12.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 4.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 432,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,115,000 after buying an additional 17,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 35.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,357,000 after buying an additional 29,128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

FHB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of First Hawaiian in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase lowered First Hawaiian from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 26th. ValuEngine lowered First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

Shares of First Hawaiian stock opened at $27.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3,833.45, a PE ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.43. First Hawaiian Inc has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $32.36.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $134.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.40 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 23.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. analysts forecast that First Hawaiian Inc will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from First Hawaiian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.18%.

First Hawaiian Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc, formerly BancWest Corporation, is a bank holding company. The Company owns First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, which includes the financial products and services it provides to consumers, small businesses and certain commercial customers; Commercial Banking, which includes its corporate banking, residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial lease financing, auto dealer financing, deposit products and credit cards, and Treasury and Other, which includes its treasury business, which consists of corporate asset and liability management activities, including interest rate risk management.

