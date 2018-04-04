Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $20.73 Million Holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 115.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 106,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.08% of Ryanair worth $20,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management CA acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the fourth quarter worth about $368,207,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,473,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $361,937,000 after purchasing an additional 772,300 shares in the last quarter. AXA acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the third quarter worth about $35,271,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,905,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $302,744,000 after purchasing an additional 325,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 625.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 350,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,489,000 after purchasing an additional 301,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RYAAY shares. BidaskClub cut Ryanair from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. UBS upgraded Ryanair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Ryanair from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $122.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $82.49 and a 52-week high of $127.61. The stock has a market cap of $28,968.28, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.64.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Ryanair had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryanair announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc (Ryanair Holdings) is a holding company for Ryanair Limited (Ryanair). Ryanair operates an ultra-low fare, scheduled-passenger airline serving short-haul, point-to-point routes between Ireland, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Morocco and Israel. Ryanair provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food and merchandise.

