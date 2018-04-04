Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 37,200 Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.08% of Sinclair Broadcast Group worth $3,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBGI. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,874,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,817,000 after buying an additional 706,386 shares during the period. Goodnow Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 34.7% during the third quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 1,197,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,378,000 after buying an additional 308,450 shares during the period. AXA purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the third quarter valued at $8,399,000. Billings Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 475.6% during the fourth quarter. Billings Capital Management LLC now owns 289,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,957,000 after buying an additional 239,184 shares during the period. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 182.8% during the fourth quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 332,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,594,000 after buying an additional 215,100 shares during the period. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stephens set a $47.00 price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sinclair Broadcast Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $30.00 on Wednesday. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc has a 1-year low of $26.70 and a 1-year high of $41.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $3,184.74, a PE ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.64.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 22.76% and a net margin of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $734.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is 25.71%.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a television broadcasting company. The Company focuses on providing content on its local television stations and digital platforms. The Company’s segments are broadcast, other and corporate. The Broadcast segment consists of its broadcast television stations. The content distributed through its broadcast platform consists of programming provided by third-party networks and syndicators, local news, it owns networks, and other original programming produced by it.

