Two Sigma Investments LP Has $8.84 Million Stake in Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 206.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,374 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,310 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 1.05% of Everbridge worth $8,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Everbridge by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 17,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Everbridge by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Everbridge by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 6,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 240,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

EVBG opened at $35.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1,040.94, a PE ratio of -62.00 and a beta of 0.70. Everbridge has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $39.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $29.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.49 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 18.82% and a negative return on equity of 33.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Everbridge will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Everbridge news, CFO Kenneth S. Goldman sold 816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $26,160.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total transaction of $76,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,576 shares of company stock valued at $2,036,340. Insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

EVBG has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.56.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States, Sweden, England, and China. The company offers Critical Event Management, a SaaS-based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification, which enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management, which enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

