Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires 485,607 Shares of NCI Building Systems (NYSE:NCS)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in NCI Building Systems (NYSE:NCS) by 1,627.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 515,453 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485,607 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.78% of NCI Building Systems worth $9,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in NCI Building Systems by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 628,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in NCI Building Systems by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NCI Building Systems by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 279,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NCI Building Systems by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 113,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of NCI Building Systems by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCS stock opened at $17.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1,170.73, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.60. NCI Building Systems has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.20.

NCI Building Systems (NYSE:NCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $421.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.81 million. NCI Building Systems had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that NCI Building Systems will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCI Building Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NCS has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of NCI Building Systems in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of NCI Building Systems in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Barclays set a $21.00 target price on shares of NCI Building Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NCI Building Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NCI Building Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

In other news, VP Bradley Scott Little sold 2,750 shares of NCI Building Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total transaction of $53,570.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,663 shares in the company, valued at $558,355.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

About NCI Building Systems

NCI Building Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets metal products for the nonresidential construction industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Engineered Building Systems, Metal Components, and Metal Coil Coating. The Engineered Building Systems segment offers engineered structural members and panels; and self-storage building systems under the Metallic, Mid-West Steel, A & S, All American, Mesco, Star, Ceco, Robertson, Garco, Heritage, and SteelBuilding.com brands to builders, general contractors, developers, and end users directly, as well as through private label companies.

