Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires 109,544 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 340.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,740 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,544 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.08% of Cognex worth $8,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Planning Corp increased its holdings in Cognex by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Planning Corp now owns 2,876 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,279 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,175 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,139 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 10,786 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $50.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8,986.89, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 1.57. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.74 and a fifty-two week high of $72.99.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $180.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.75 million. Cognex had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

Cognex announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

CGNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a $80.00 target price on shares of Cognex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase raised shares of Cognex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.92.

In related news, Director Anthony Sun sold 10,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $564,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 294,262 shares in the company, valued at $16,622,860.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation (Cognex) is a provider of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks, primarily in manufacturing processes, where vision is required. The Company operates through the machine vision technology segment. The Company’s machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles and automobile tires, by locating, identifying, inspecting and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

