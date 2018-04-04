Dynex Capital Inc (NYSE:DX) Position Increased by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital Inc (NYSE:DX) by 34.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 456,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,102 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.70% of Dynex Capital worth $3,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Dynex Capital by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 21,272 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Dynex Capital by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 54,604 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in Dynex Capital by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 217,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 94,023 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Dynex Capital by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 687,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after buying an additional 14,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Dynex Capital by 205.4% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 198,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 133,675 shares in the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on DX. ValuEngine lowered Dynex Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynex Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

NYSE:DX opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $355.65, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Dynex Capital Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $7.41.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 million. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 35.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. research analysts expect that Dynex Capital Inc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.08%. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is 98.63%.

Dynex Capital Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage securities on a leveraged basis. The Company’s objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to its shareholders over the long term that is reflective of a leveraged fixed income portfolio with a focus on capital preservation.

