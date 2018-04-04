Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Stake Lowered by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its holdings in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,880 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.54% of Gladstone Commercial worth $3,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOD. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 13.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 28,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 12.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 11.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares during the period. 53.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOD. BidaskClub downgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. B. Riley began coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Hilliard Lyons upgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “neutral” rating to a “long” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

In other Gladstone Commercial news, CEO David Gladstone acquired 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $297,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,164,870. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought 21,200 shares of company stock valued at $373,196 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOD stock opened at $17.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $482.57, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.78. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $23.35.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $25.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 2.36%. equities analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 19th. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.68%.

Gladstone Commercial Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The Company focuses on acquiring, owning and managing primarily office and industrial properties. The Company also makes long-term industrial and commercial mortgage loans. As of February 15, 2017, the Company owned 95 properties totaling 10.9 million square feet in 24 states.

