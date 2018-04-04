Two Sigma Investments LP Invests $3.34 Million in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Stock

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 38,535 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,339,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 3.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. First Western Capital Management Co lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. First Western Capital Management Co now owns 37,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,236,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 18,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 7.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 289,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,118,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS initiated coverage on First Republic Bank in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Republic Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays upgraded First Republic Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.64.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $91.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14,313.25, a PE ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $84.56 and a 12 month high of $105.52.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.05). First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $699.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

First Republic Bank, Inc engages in the provision of private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management, including investment, trust and brokerage services through its subsidiaries. Its services includes checking, savings, money market, online and mobile banking, automated teller machine (ATM) card and ATM/debit card, student loan refinancing, residential and personal lending, foreign exchange, business lending by industry, general business loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, business lines of credit, corporate online, treasury services, endowment management, and financial planning.

