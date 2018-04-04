Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases New Stake in Acceleron Pharma (XLRN)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 38,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.08% of Acceleron Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Acceleron Pharma during the third quarter worth about $2,721,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,938,000. Artal Group S.A. increased its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,830,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 475,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,195,000 after buying an additional 15,829 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 127.2% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,616,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,319,000 after buying an additional 905,000 shares during the period. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Acceleron Pharma stock opened at $38.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1,775.89, a P/E ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 1.43. Acceleron Pharma has a 1 year low of $24.37 and a 1 year high of $46.93.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 804.49% and a negative return on equity of 38.71%. research analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 19,000 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $814,910.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,917. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Rovaldi sold 11,000 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,500 shares of company stock worth $2,863,160 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on XLRN. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Jaffray raised their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase raised shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acceleron Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.06.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

