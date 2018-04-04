Two Sigma Investments LP Decreases Position in Catalent (NYSE:CTLT)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its stake in Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) by 89.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686,528 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.06% of Catalent worth $3,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Catalent by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Catalent by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Catalent by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Catalent by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Catalent by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $39.51 on Wednesday. Catalent has a 1-year low of $27.48 and a 1-year high of $47.87. The stock has a market cap of $5,234.09, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $606.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.05 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. First Analysis initiated coverage on Catalent in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded Catalent from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Stephens lowered Catalent from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Catalent from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Catalent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.83.

In other Catalent news, SVP William Downie sold 9,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.80, for a total value of $379,627.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,014.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Softgel Technologies, Drug Delivery Solutions, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for softgels, which are used in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, and unit-dose cosmetics.

