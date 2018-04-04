Two Sigma Investments LP Cuts Stake in Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its stake in Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 82,493 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.29% of Knoll worth $3,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Knoll by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in Knoll by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 273,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,301,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Knoll by 8.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY lifted its position in Knoll by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY now owns 289,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,678,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Knoll by 63.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Knoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Knoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Knoll from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

KNL stock opened at $20.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.25. Knoll Inc has a twelve month low of $16.57 and a twelve month high of $24.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $993.48, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.01.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $316.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.07 million. Knoll had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Knoll Inc will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Knoll’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

In other news, EVP David L. Schutte sold 2,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $50,862.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,735 shares in the company, valued at $1,266,913.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, textiles, fine leathers, and felt for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Office, Studio, and Coverings.

