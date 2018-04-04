Two Sigma Securities LLC Acquires New Holdings in Rowan Companies PLC (RDC)

Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Rowan Companies PLC (NYSE:RDC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Rowan Companies by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 60,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Rowan Companies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 202,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Rowan Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 697,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,928,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208 shares during the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rowan Companies by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 62,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 7,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Rowan Companies by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 31,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:RDC opened at $11.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 6.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,457.13, a P/E ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 1.80. Rowan Companies PLC has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $17.33.

Rowan Companies (NYSE:RDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.05). Rowan Companies had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a net margin of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Rowan Companies PLC will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rowan Companies news, CFO Stephen M. Butz sold 3,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $47,686.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Group set a $16.00 price target on shares of Rowan Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. B. Riley set a $16.00 target price on shares of Rowan Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Jaffray cut shares of Rowan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Cowen set a $14.00 target price on shares of Rowan Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $15.00 target price on shares of Rowan Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.69.

Rowan Companies plc provides offshore oil and gas contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry. The company operates through Deepwater, Jack-ups, and ARO segments. The Deepwater segment operates 4 ultra-deepwater drillships. The Jack-ups segment operates 23 self-elevating jack-up rigs. The ARO segment operates 5 self-elevating jack-up rigs.

