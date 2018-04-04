Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Tyson Foods (TSN) Stock Price

Media coverage about Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Tyson Foods earned a daily sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 46.5552700647594 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.77. 1,815,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,259,320. Tyson Foods has a 12-month low of $57.20 and a 12-month high of $84.65. The firm has a market cap of $25,259.52, a PE ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.30. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.60%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSN. Buckingham Research cut their price target on Tyson Foods from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 29th. ValuEngine cut Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho set a $92.00 price target on Tyson Foods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Pivotal Research cut Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 target price on Tyson Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.52.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total value of $589,368.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey K. Schomburger bought 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.83 per share, with a total value of $202,041.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The company raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; and fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats.

