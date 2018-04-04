U.S. Concrete (USCR) Reaches New 12-Month High and Low at $58.45

Shares of U.S. Concrete, Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) hit a new 52-week high and low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $58.45 and last traded at $59.65, with a volume of 167947 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.70.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on USCR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Concrete from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of U.S. Concrete from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 24th. TheStreet cut shares of U.S. Concrete from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of U.S. Concrete in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Concrete to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.80.

The firm has a market cap of $997.48, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.50.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $341.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.33 million. U.S. Concrete had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. research analysts predict that U.S. Concrete, Inc will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Ronnie A. Pruitt sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total value of $41,575.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,096.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William J. Sandbrook sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $679,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 414,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,284,613.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,840 shares of company stock worth $2,180,990. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in U.S. Concrete by 293.3% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Concrete in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc purchased a new position in U.S. Concrete in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Concrete in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Concrete in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000.

About U.S. Concrete

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products. The Ready-Mixed Concrete segment engages in the formulation, preparation, and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to customers' job sites; and the provision of various services that include the formulation of mixtures for specific design uses, on-site and lab-based product quality control, and customized delivery programs.

