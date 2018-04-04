U.S. Concrete (USCR) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, March 24th.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on USCR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Concrete from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered U.S. Concrete from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of U.S. Concrete in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of U.S. Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Concrete to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.80.

Get U.S. Concrete alerts:

Shares of USCR stock opened at $59.70 on Friday. U.S. Concrete has a 12-month low of $58.60 and a 12-month high of $86.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1,006.04, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $341.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.33 million. U.S. Concrete had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Concrete will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other U.S. Concrete news, Vice Chairman William J. Sandbrook sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total transaction of $546,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 430,114 shares in the company, valued at $26,133,726.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ronnie A. Pruitt sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $36,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,840 shares of company stock valued at $2,180,990. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USCR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,949,913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $163,110,000 after acquiring an additional 78,135 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,104,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,373,000 after acquiring an additional 173,567 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 578,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,366,000 after acquiring an additional 198,680 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 567,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,431,000 after acquiring an additional 87,150 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 565,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,165,000 after acquiring an additional 10,227 shares during the period.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “U.S. Concrete (USCR) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/u-s-concrete-uscr-upgraded-by-bidaskclub-to-sell-updated.html.

About U.S. Concrete

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products. The Ready-Mixed Concrete segment engages in the formulation, preparation, and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to customers' job sites; and the provision of various services that include the formulation of mixtures for specific design uses, on-site and lab-based product quality control, and customized delivery programs.

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Concrete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Concrete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.