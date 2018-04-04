U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH) vs. DCC (DCCPF) Head-To-Head Review

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE: USPH) and DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

U.S. Physical Therapy has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DCC has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for U.S. Physical Therapy and DCC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Physical Therapy 0 2 2 0 2.50 DCC 0 0 0 0 N/A

U.S. Physical Therapy presently has a consensus target price of $77.00, suggesting a potential downside of 5.75%. Given U.S. Physical Therapy’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe U.S. Physical Therapy is more favorable than DCC.

Dividends

U.S. Physical Therapy pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. DCC does not pay a dividend. U.S. Physical Therapy pays out 44.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. U.S. Physical Therapy has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares U.S. Physical Therapy and DCC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Physical Therapy 5.38% 13.12% 6.38% DCC N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.5% of U.S. Physical Therapy shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of U.S. Physical Therapy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares U.S. Physical Therapy and DCC’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Physical Therapy $414.05 million 2.48 $22.25 million $2.08 39.28 DCC N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

U.S. Physical Therapy has higher revenue and earnings than DCC.

Summary

U.S. Physical Therapy beats DCC on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care, and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The Company’s segment is made up of various clinics within partnerships. The Company primarily operates through subsidiary clinic partnerships, in which it owns a general partnership interest and a limited partnership interest, and the managing therapists of the clinics owns the remaining limited partnership interest in the clinics. The Company operates 562 physical therapy clinics in 42 states. There are approximately 380 clinics operated under Clinic Partnerships and over 100 operated as Company-owned Facilities. In addition to its owned clinics, it also manages physical therapy facilities for third parties, primarily physicians, with over 29 third-party facilities under management.

About DCC

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and business support services worldwide. The companys DCC Energy segment offers oil and liquefied petroleum gas products to commercial, retail, agricultural, industrial, marine, and other customers, as well as fuel cards. This segment serves approximately 1.4 million customers in approximately 9 countries. Its DCC Technology segment sells a range of computing products, including tablets, notebooks, and PCs; communications products, such as smartphones, feature phones, accessories, and unified communications; and servers and storage, audio visual products, printers, peripherals, networking and security products, cables and connectors, and consumables, as well as consumer technology products comprising gaming consoles, peripherals and software, wearable technology, consumer electronics, and accessories to retailers, etailers, and resellers. This segment also offers supply chain services. The companys DCC Healthcare segment sells, markets, and distributes a range of own and third party branded pharmaceuticals and medical devices to hospitals, pharmacies, GPs, and other healthcare providers; and outsourced product development, manufacturing, packing, and other services to the health and beauty brand owners. This segment provides generic pharmaceuticals, including solid dose, injectable, and inhaler products across a range of therapy areas, including oncology, beta lactam and other antibiotics, respiratory, pain management, hematology, anaesthesia, addiction, and emergency medicine; and medical devices and consumables in the areas of wound care, electrodes, diathermy, anaesthesia, endovascular, cardiology and IV access, minimally invasive surgery, and diagnostics. It also provides nutritional, beauty, and healthcare creams and liquids. DCC plc was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

