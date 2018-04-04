Ube Industries (UBEOY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ube Industries (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Ube Industries, Ltd. produces and sells chemical product which consists of nylon resins, plastics and synthetic rubbers, fine chemicals and pharmaceutical bulk compounds and intermediates. Ube Industries, Ltd. is based in Ube, Japan. “

Shares of Ube Industries stock opened at $14.79 on Tuesday. Ube Industries has a 1 year low of $14.70 and a 1 year high of $15.77. The company has a market cap of $3,559.82, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.73.

