Ubiq (UBQ) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $104,205.00

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded down 13.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Ubiq coin can currently be purchased for about $1.35 or 0.00019912 BTC on popular exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Ubiq has traded 22.9% lower against the US dollar. Ubiq has a market capitalization of $54.38 million and approximately $104,205.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,826.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.54 or 0.05595910 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $646.70 or 0.09534850 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $118.12 or 0.01741500 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.39 or 0.02497370 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00200463 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.32 or 0.00624021 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00076114 BTC.

Ubiq Profile

Ubiq (CRYPTO:UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2014. Ubiq’s total supply is 40,268,046 coins. The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart.

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Ubiq Coin Trading

Ubiq can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. It is not possible to purchase Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

