UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stake in KB Home (KBH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,612 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.06% of KB Home worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KBH. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter valued at $34,238,000. Sadoff Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter valued at $32,749,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter valued at $29,512,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,649,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $340,261,000 after buying an additional 522,007 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 187.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 309,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after buying an additional 201,956 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 125,000 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $4,066,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 237,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,734,820.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas F. Norton sold 47,179 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $1,430,467.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 103,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,999.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KBH opened at $27.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,468.38, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.42. KB Home has a one year low of $19.39 and a one year high of $38.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $871.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.77 million. KB Home had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. research analysts expect that KB Home will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBH has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up previously from $25.50) on shares of KB Home in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of KB Home from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.69.

KB Home Company Profile

KB HOME is a homebuilding company. The Company is engaged in selling and building a range of new homes designed primarily for first-time, move-up and active adult homebuyers, including attached and detached single-family residential homes. It operates through five segments, which consist of four homebuilding segments and one financial services segment.

