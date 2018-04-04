Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,009 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,582,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,542,000 after acquiring an additional 309,372 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 217,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,522,000 after purchasing an additional 27,166 shares during the period. Rand Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Rand Wealth LLC now owns 85,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,491,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,807,000. Finally, Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 65,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,451,000 after purchasing an additional 9,297 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $92.31 on Wednesday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.80 and a fifty-two week high of $107.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 19th were issued a $0.5921 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 16th. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

