UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stake in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Churchill Downs worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Churchill Downs by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,364,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,491,000 after purchasing an additional 23,081 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Churchill Downs by 278.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its position in Churchill Downs by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Churchill Downs by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 75,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth $9,308,000. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $241.05 on Wednesday. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.60 and a 12-month high of $279.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $3,291.83, a P/E ratio of 40.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.44). Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $179.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHDN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Group initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $261.00 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Churchill Downs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.25.

In other Churchill Downs news, Director Richard L. Duchossois acquired 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $271.85 per share, with a total value of $1,000,408.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,428,436.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard L. Duchossois acquired 1,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $252.90 per share, with a total value of $500,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,119,741. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 9,725 shares of company stock valued at $2,502,031. Corporate insiders own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stake in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/ubs-asset-management-americas-inc-increases-position-in-churchill-downs-inc-chdn-updated-updated.html.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated is a racing, gaming and online entertainment company. The Company is engaged in brick-and-mortar casino gaming with approximately 9,030 gaming positions in seven states, and is a legal mobile and online platform for betting on horseracing in the United States. It operates through five segments: Racing, Casinos, TwinSpires, Other Investments and Corporate.

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.