UFP Technologies (UFPT) Sets New 52-Week High and Low at $31.95

Shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) hit a new 52-week high and low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.95 and last traded at $31.60, with a volume of 12379 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

The company has a market cap of $218.36, a PE ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.11.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $37.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.00 million. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 6.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 21.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 7.8% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 43,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the third quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “UFP Technologies (UFPT) Sets New 52-Week High and Low at $31.95” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/ufp-technologies-ufpt-sets-new-52-week-high-and-low-at-31-95.html.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc is a designer and custom converter of foams, plastics, composites and natural fiber materials. The Company is engaged in providing solutions to customers primarily within the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets. It converts these materials using laminating, molding, and fabricating manufacturing technologies.

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.