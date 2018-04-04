UGAIN Price Up 2.6% Over Last Week (CRYPTO:GAIN)

UGAIN (CURRENCY:GAIN) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 28th. One UGAIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange. UGAIN has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $52.00 worth of UGAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, UGAIN has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007444 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003009 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00702504 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014641 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00179596 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00035876 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00034170 BTC.

UGAIN Profile

UGAIN’s official Twitter account is @teamugain.

Buying and Selling UGAIN

UGAIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is not possible to purchase UGAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAIN must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UGAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

