Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Given a $260.00 Price Target by Jefferies Group Analysts

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) has been assigned a $260.00 target price by analysts at Jefferies Group in a report released on Friday, March 16th. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Jefferies Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.21% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q1 2019 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $3.11 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ULTA. KeyCorp set a $270.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. Loop Capital set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. Buckingham Research set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Vetr raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $221.95 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.64.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $204.38 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $187.96 and a 1 year high of $314.86. The firm has a market cap of $12,458.92, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.67.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $625.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 37.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,986,000 after purchasing an additional 10,690 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $62,331,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 31.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 198,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,823,000 after acquiring an additional 47,253 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $2,869,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 721,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $161,410,000 after acquiring an additional 77,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores provide cosmetics, fragrance, skincare, haircare, bath and body products, and salon styling tools, as well as others, including nail products and accessories. It offers private label products consisting of Ulta Beauty Collection branded cosmetics, skincare, and bath products.

