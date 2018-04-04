News coverage about Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) has been trending somewhat negative this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ultralife earned a media sentiment score of -0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the technology company an impact score of 38.098568903484 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NASDAQ ULBI opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $156.54, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03 and a beta of -0.57. Ultralife has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $10.25.

Get Ultralife alerts:

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.51 million during the quarter. Ultralife had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 8.94%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Ultralife (ULBI) Receiving Somewhat Critical Media Coverage, Study Shows” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/ultralife-ulbi-getting-somewhat-negative-media-coverage-report-shows-updated-updated.html.

Ultralife Company Profile

Ultralife Corporation designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronic systems for government, defense, and commercial sectors worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

Receive News & Ratings for Ultralife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultralife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.