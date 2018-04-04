Unikoin Gold Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2.12 Million (UKG)

Unikoin Gold (CURRENCY:UKG) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 4th. Unikoin Gold has a market capitalization of $24.60 million and $2.12 million worth of Unikoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Unikoin Gold has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Unikoin Gold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00002636 BTC on major exchanges including Radar Relay, DDEX, Upbit and Kucoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007412 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002985 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $46.46 or 0.00701973 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00014459 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015087 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00184614 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00035393 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00035622 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Unikoin Gold

Unikoin Gold launched on November 4th, 2017. Unikoin Gold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,022,371 tokens. The Reddit community for Unikoin Gold is /r/UnikoinGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unikoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @UnikoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Unikoin Gold is unikrn.com. Unikoin Gold’s official message board is unikrn.com.

Unikoin Gold Token Trading

Unikoin Gold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, OKEx, Qryptos, DDEX, Kucoin, Radar Relay and Bittrex. It is not currently possible to purchase Unikoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unikoin Gold must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unikoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

