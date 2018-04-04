Goldman Sachs Analysts Give Unilever (LON:ULVR) a GBX 4,000 Price Target

Goldman Sachs set a GBX 4,000 ($56.15) target price on Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a research note released on Monday, March 19th. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ULVR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 3,960 ($55.59) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase set a GBX 4,400 ($61.76) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Citigroup set a GBX 5,100 ($71.59) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 4,800 ($67.38) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,374.44 ($61.40).

Unilever stock traded up GBX 9 ($0.13) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 3,964.50 ($55.65). 2,103,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,750,000. Unilever has a 52-week low of GBX 3,678.50 ($51.64) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,557.50 ($63.97).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a GBX 31.55 ($0.44) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Personal Care, Home Care, Foods, and Refreshment segments. The Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. The Home Care segment provides home care products, including powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars, and various cleaning products.

