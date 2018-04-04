Fairpointe Capital LLC Sells 181,928 Shares of Unisys (NYSE:UIS)

Fairpointe Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Unisys (NYSE:UIS) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,920,461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 181,928 shares during the quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC owned 11.73% of Unisys worth $48,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Towle & Co. raised its holdings in Unisys by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 3,215,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,207,000 after buying an additional 239,302 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Unisys by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,953,145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,068,000 after purchasing an additional 46,605 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Unisys by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,126,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,333,000 after purchasing an additional 393,410 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Unisys by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,496,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,719,000 after purchasing an additional 503,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Unisys by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,076,686 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,775,000 after purchasing an additional 177,961 shares in the last quarter.

UIS opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.48. The stock has a market cap of $542.59, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.34. Unisys has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $14.05.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $1.02. Unisys had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $746.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Unisys will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UIS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Unisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Unisys in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, UBS downgraded shares of Unisys from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corporation provides information technology services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment provides cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. The Technology segment designs and develops software, hardware, and other related products.

