United Continental Holdings (UAL) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of United Continental Holdings (NYSE:UAL) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in United Continental were worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United Continental by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in United Continental by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Continental by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Continental by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in United Continental by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UAL opened at $69.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19,778.14, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.87. United Continental Holdings has a twelve month low of $56.51 and a twelve month high of $83.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

United Continental (NYSE:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.45. United Continental had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. United Continental’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that United Continental Holdings will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Continental announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other United Continental news, Director Edward Shapiro purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,766,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,663,999.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut United Continental from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United Continental from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on United Continental from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Buckingham Research increased their price target on United Continental from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Imperial Capital increased their price target on United Continental from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.97.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 1,262 aircraft.

