United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Position Raised by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.08% of United Fire Group worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in United Fire Group during the third quarter worth about $163,000. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Fire Group during the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in United Fire Group during the third quarter worth about $305,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in United Fire Group during the third quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in United Fire Group during the fourth quarter worth about $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Get United Fire Group alerts:

In related news, VP David E. Conner sold 4,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $202,318.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,382 shares in the company, valued at $648,772.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Barrie W. Ernst sold 7,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $337,417.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UFCS shares. BidaskClub cut shares of United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of United Fire Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ UFCS opened at $47.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,171.87, a PE ratio of 53.46 and a beta of 0.48. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.95 and a 12 month high of $49.74.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $272.70 million during the quarter. United Fire Group had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 2.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/united-fire-group-inc-ufcs-holdings-boosted-by-first-trust-advisors-lp-updated.html.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc, formerly United Fire & Casualty Company, is engaged in the business of writing property and casualty insurance and life insurance and selling annuities. The Company operates in two segments: property and casualty insurance, and life insurance. The Company’s property and casualty insurance segment consists of commercial lines insurance, including surety bonds, personal lines insurance and assumed insurance.

Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.