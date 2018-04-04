United Fire Group, Inc. (UFCS) Stake Lowered by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its stake in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,465 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of United Fire Group worth $3,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Fire Group during the third quarter worth approximately $163,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Fire Group by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Fire Group in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in United Fire Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in United Fire Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $319,000. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UFCS stock opened at $47.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,192.30, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.39 and a beta of 0.48. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.95 and a 1 year high of $49.74.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.41. United Fire Group had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $272.70 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UFCS shares. Sidoti raised United Fire Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. ValuEngine lowered United Fire Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.

In related news, VP Barrie W. Ernst sold 7,114 shares of United Fire Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $337,417.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David E. Conner sold 4,485 shares of United Fire Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $202,318.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,772.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc, formerly United Fire & Casualty Company, is engaged in the business of writing property and casualty insurance and life insurance and selling annuities. The Company operates in two segments: property and casualty insurance, and life insurance. The Company’s property and casualty insurance segment consists of commercial lines insurance, including surety bonds, personal lines insurance and assumed insurance.

