United-Guardian (UG) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

Headlines about United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. United-Guardian earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 45.2881131330409 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of UG traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.99. The company had a trading volume of 287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,536. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.09, a PE ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.09. United-Guardian has a 1 year low of $13.75 and a 1 year high of $21.33.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.23 million during the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 29.63%.

About United-Guardian

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, personal care products, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, healthcare products and specialty industrial products. The Company also conducts research and product development, primarily related to the development of cosmetic and personal care products.

