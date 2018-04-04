United States Steel (X) Shares Gap Down to $35.00

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.90, but opened at $35.00. United States Steel shares last traded at $34.99, with a volume of 9251582 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on X shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Longbow Research upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.55 to $47.64 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (up from $41.00) on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,018.72, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.97.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. United States Steel had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.31%.

In related news, CEO David B. Burritt sold 36,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $1,441,076.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,648,119.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David B. Burritt sold 35,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $1,540,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,051,244.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,895 shares of company stock worth $4,742,234. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in X. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in United States Steel by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation is an integrated steel producer. The Company is engaged in producing flat-rolled and tubular products with production operations in North America and Europe. The Company operates through three segments: Flat-Rolled Products (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE) and Tubular Products (Tubular).

