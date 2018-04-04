United Technologies Co. (UTX) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $19,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTX. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its holdings in United Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 1,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in United Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in United Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,943 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in United Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 8,075 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in United Technologies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Technologies alerts:

NYSE:UTX opened at $124.91 on Wednesday. United Technologies Co. has a one year low of $109.10 and a one year high of $139.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $100,628.11, a PE ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.08.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.04. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective (up previously from $124.00) on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.07.

In related news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 2,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total transaction of $274,218.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,255. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “United Technologies Co. (UTX) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/united-technologies-co-utx-holdings-raised-by-mitsubishi-ufj-kokusai-asset-management-co-ltd-updated-updated.html.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation is engaged in providing high technology products and services to the building systems and aerospace industries around the world. The Company operates through four segments: Otis; UTC Climate, Controls & Security; Pratt & Whitney, and UTC Aerospace Systems. Otis operates as an elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company.

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.